Army & Air Force Exchange Service Named ‘Best of the Best’ Employer for Veterans by U.S. Veterans Magazine

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine as a “Best of the Best” employer for Veterans for 2023, marking the 10th straight time the Department of Defense’s largest retailer has earned the honor for its hiring efforts.



“Employing Veterans is a win-win,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Veterans can continue their service by supporting the best customers in the world, and the Exchange gains top candidates with leadership skills who understand military shoppers.”



The Exchange has long been an employer of choice for Veterans, offering competitive pay and benefits, including paid vacation and sick leave. When Veterans join the Exchange as full-time associates, their military service time can be used toward their Exchange retirement.



Veterans make up about 10% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce, and more than 2,115 Wounded Warriors have been hired since 2010. The Exchange has hired more than 58,000 Veterans and military spouses since 2013.



The Exchange regularly garners accolades for its efforts to employ Veterans and military spouses. In 2023, the Exchange was named:



• No. 1 Military Spouse Friendly® Employer by Viqtory Media.

• Military Friendly Employer® by Viqtory Media.

• VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer.



Veterans interested in pursuing a career with the Exchange can learn more at ApplyMyExchange.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



