October Civilian in the Spotlight

Jesse Gilbert, a marine machinery mechanic for Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center's (MARMC) Production department, sits at his desk for a photo in recognition of October's Civilian in the Spotlight interview Oct. 10, 2023. As a Marine Machinery Mechanic, Gilbert executes intermediate-level maintenance on Main Propulsion Diesel Engines (MPDE) for Dock Landing Ships (LSD) and Landing Platform Dock (LPD) amphibious ships. He is the subject matter expert in the operation of the Diesel Fuel Pump test stand located in MARMC's Diesel Shop.

This month, the spotlight is on Jesse Gilbert, a marine machinery mechanic from Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Production Department, Code 900.



Gilbert is from Tarboro, North Carolina and has been at MARMC for the past three years. Prior to his MARMC career, Gilbert served in the Navy for 10 years as a Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class.



“I did not know I was being selected for Civilian in the Spotlight,” said Gilbert. “But I could not have done it without my team. They are the reason I am able to be recognized in this way.”



As a Marine Machinery Mechanic, Gilbert executes intermediate-level maintenance on Main Propulsion Diesel Engines (MPDE) for Dock Landing Ships (LSD) and Landing Platform Dock (LPD) amphibious ships. He is the subject matter expert in the operation of the diesel fuel pump test stand located in MARMC’s Diesel Shop.



“Mr. Gilbert’s attitude is contagious,” said Project Superintendent Wesley King. “Not only in his shop, but also with everyone with whom he interacts. He is the utmost professional with a consistent standard for treating everyone with courtesy, dignity and respect regardless of rank, position or organization.”



Gilbert received recognition for his contribution on USS Gunston Hall’s (LSD-44) overhaul of 1A/1B MPDE and overhaul of SSDG’s one and four. Gilbert is currently working on an Emergency Maintenance (EM) availability aboard USS Mahan (DDG-72) and USS Laboon (DDG-58).



“His undeniable character and attitude is a testament to his work ethics and loyalty to the command mission,” King added. “At any time, you can walk into the diesel shop or job site and see a hardworking, satisfied and professional crew of military and civilians joined in a team effort getting the job done, a key element in goals of the MARMC Strategic Plan.”



Congratulations Jesse Gilbert on your exceptional recognition for MARMC’s October Civilian in the Spotlight!



