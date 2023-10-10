Elizabeth, New Jersey Native Serves Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 06, 2023) An Elizabeth, New Jersey native and 2018 graduate of Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), which is forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Noryko Borja is a Personnel Specialist, also known as a PS. According to The Bluejacket Manuel, Personnel Specialists provide enlisted personnel with information and counseling related to Navy occupations. They help Sailors find opportunities for general education and job training, and they maintain and audit pay and personnel records.



“My favorite part of my job is interacting with personnel and helping them out,” Borja said.



Borja joined the Navy in December 2018. She is the first person in her family to enlist in the military.



“My family is very proud of my military career,” Borja said. “I guess I’m now my grandparents’ favorite grandchild.”



Her first command was Personnel Support Detachment Yokosuka, now known as the Transaction Service Center. She served there from 2019-2022 before serving aboard the Peralta.



“My favorite thing about this command is my friends who make my day sometimes,” Borja said.



Borja explained that she originally joined the Navy to go to college and travel the world. Now, she spends her free time exploring new places and attending the University of Maryland Global Campus. Borja is working towards an associate’s degree in information technology (IT). She said that she hopes to get a preparation job that needs IT for cybersecurity purposes. However, Borja went on to explain that she has been learning valuable lessons through the Navy as well.



“Something I learned throughout my time in the Navy is independency,” Borja said. “I think without it I couldn’t have had my own home, car, or income.”



Borja hopes to help others succeed, and she wants to motivate them to be the best that they can be.



“I learned so many things through so many people,” Borja said. “Every life lesson I encountered made me a stronger person.”



Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.12.2023 07:38 Story ID: 455580 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: ELIZABETH, NJ, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Elizabeth, New Jersey Native Serves Aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.