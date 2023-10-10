Fort Johnson takes stand against domestic violence

FORT JOHNSON, La. — As the residents of Fort Johnson illuminate their porches with purple lights in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is recognized annually in October, installation leadership took a vow of their own Oct. 2. Fort Johnson leadership and personnel from Army Community Service’s Family Advocacy Program gathered with the community to hold a proclamation signing ceremony at Catfish Cove. The signing commemorated Fort Johnson’s efforts in joining this year’s DVAM campaign — United Against Domestic Abuse — and vowing to take a stand against domestic violence.

“To unite together against domestic violence, we must collectively desensitize this topic in an effort to draw attention to and unmask it,” said Maj. Jeremiah Snyder, Fort Johnson’s Family life chaplain. “Domestic violence often lingers in the shadows until it escalates and makes the commander’s critical incident report. Many will then say, ‘They (the victim) didn’t display anything that I would recognize in a situation regarding domestic violence … they hid it so well.’ The response to domestic violence is this — there are resources both on-post and off-post at Fort Johnson for all three categories when bringing awareness to it: the victims, the perpetrators and the bystanders.”

Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson commanding general, took to the podium next to express the importance in uniting with the community to stop domestic violence. “Together, we must heighten awareness of the signs, make sure people are informed of the resources provided and commit as leaders on a daily basis to ensure the safety of our people,” said Gardner. “We want our community to know they can stay anonymous, seek resources and file restricted reports. Please, if you know someone, let’s make sure everyone knows about the Domestic Violence Hotline and our Family Advocacy Program. We know our advocates can’t do it alone, so we need brave people emotionally willing to help those who are in most need of assistance.”

Gardner, along with post Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson, Col. CJ Lopez, Fort Johnson garrison commander and garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Nielson, gathered in front of attendees to each sign the proclamation.

Sherry Johnson, security specialist for the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, took to the podium to share a story of her own once the signing concluded.

“Domestic violence can happen to anyone. However, I come here today not as a victim, but as a survivor. I hope my story shared this evening can help somebody,” said Johnson. “It can be exhausting for people in these situations constantly talking about their experiences. Sometimes they just need a shoulder or a hug. I encourage those in attendance to point others in the right direction if they see or hear something. You can survive and you can take your power back, just like I did.”

The 2023 DVAM campaign seeks to encourage the military community to speak up against domestic violence, as well as to share prevention information and support those who are experiencing violence. “This year’s campaign theme seeks to educate the community on how to prevent it and sends a poignant message to victims of violence that they are not alone,” said Joanna Garcia, one of Fort Johnson’s ACS FAP domestic violence victim advocates. Several community events and activities are planned throughout the month to commemorate the month and heighten community awareness. “We encourage the entire Fort Johnson community to come out, meet the FAP staff and join us,” said Garcia.

Help is available 24/7, 365 days of the year and can be accessed by calling the local Domestic Abuse Hotline at 337-531-6897. Additional resources can also be found at https://www.armymwr.com/programs-and-services/personal-assistance/family-advocacy/vap.

Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.11.2023 Story ID: 455542 by Porsha Auzenne