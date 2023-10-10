Army Cyber Snapshot 1st Lt. Kristen Gray

Courtesy Photo | BALTIMORE – 1st Lt. Kristen Gray, a U.S. Army cyber operations officer, and member...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BALTIMORE – 1st Lt. Kristen Gray, a U.S. Army cyber operations officer, and member of the Howard County Striders Racing Team, recently placed 3rd in the military female category of the 39th Army Ten-Miler race, October 8. Photo credit: ChessiePhoto see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va. -- 1st Lt. Kristen Gray, from Park Ridge, N.J., is a U.S. Army cyber operations officer, a member of the Howard County Striders Racing Team, and she recently placed 3rd in the military female category of the 39th Army Ten-Miler race, October 8.



QUICK SKETCH:

MOS/Branch and duty position: 17A, Cyber Operations Officer

Organization: Cyber Network Operations

Hometown: Park Ridge, N.J.

High School: Park Ridge High School, N.J.

College: B.S in Mathematics from University of New Hampshire; and an M.S. in Computer Science from George Mason University, Va.

Certifications/Training: CCNP, CISSP, CEH

Accomplishment: 3rd place finish in the military female category of the 39th Army Ten-Miler race, October 8.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

During my time in the Army, I’ve seen sacrifice, hardship, injustice, and loss. But I’ve also seen outstanding compassion, fortitude, loyalty, unwavering support, and mentorship, and have been built up by a family of some of the greatest people I have ever known. I deeply care about the mission, but the Soldiers and leaders are what makes this organization so special.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE ARMY TEN-MILER AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING FOR THE BDE TEAM

After a hamstring tear in late June, I did an abbreviated 11-week training block with a focus on increased mileage and building toward the All-Army marathon competition at the end of October. I was honored to be invited to compete with the team and get to run for something greater than myself.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

I’d like to develop improvements to education and training for future Soldiers, break 2:45 in the marathon, and earn my PhD.



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE?

I’d like to thank the Howard County Striders Racing Team members for keeping running fun and for showing me that you can still get faster after 30. To my brother Matt: thanks for joining me in Obstacle Races and your unwavering faith that I’ll bring home the dub. And finally, this race was for my late father whose favorite place was always at our games/races.