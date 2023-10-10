San Diego Native Serves Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) While Conducting Operations in the Sea of Japan

SEA OF JAPAN (Sept. 27, 2023) A San Diego native and 2011 graduate of Kearny High School is serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113).



Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Custodio is a Boatswain’s Mate, also known as BM, serving aboard USS John Finn, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I decided to join the Navy to be a good role model to my family, explore the world and learn from other people with different ethnic backgrounds,” said Custodio. “I started my journey in December of 2016 by going to the recruiting station, and then 5 months later, I was sent to boot camp.”



First established in 1794, the BM rate is one of the Navy’s original ratings. When the Navy was first established, the ships were categorized by how many weapons they carried and for every 22 guns a ship had, it employed one BM. Of the 11 rates that were established by the Naval Act of 1794, six still exist to this day.



“Since boatswain’s mate is one of the oldest rates in the Navy, we are responsible for teaching junior Sailors the traditions of the old-school Navy,” said Custodio. “The boatswain’s mate rate in the Navy is basically the jack-of-all-trades. We do everything from refueling, cargo on load, maintaining the exterior and interior integrity of the ship, saving lives, learning other rates’ jobs. Because we are so diversely qualified, my rate is highly essential to the day-to-day functions of the Navy.”



Even though John Finn recently shifted from its homeport in San Diego to being forward-deployed to Yokosuka, it isn’t Custodio’s first time coming to Japan. Before serving aboard the John Finn, he served aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) which is also forward deployed to Yokosuka.



“I love every second of every minute that I get to spend in Japan,” said Custodio. “This was my number one pick for a duty station even before I joined. Now I’m here again, and I’m really enjoying it. The food is great, the people are wonderful, and the culture is amazing. I’m beyond glad that I got the chance to come back.”



Even though he loves the hands-on part of his job, there are other things Custodio enjoys about life in the Navy.



“It all comes back to the people,” said Custodio. “I look around and see people inspiring each other every day. As a BM I’m used to keeping weird work hours and dealing with the stress that can sometimes come from the job. It’s always inspiring to see the people around me push each other to stay motivated and do their best and keep a positive mindset. My division has been nothing but helpful to me. It’s good to know that when I’m stressed I can come and talk to my fellow BMs about how I’m feeling.”



Even while being inspired by the people around him, Custodio hopes to do the same for those he serves with.



“The support I have gotten from the people I’ve worked with, both past and present, has really lifted me up,” said Custodio. “I want to do that too. I want to be there for my Sailors. I want to answer all of their questions about the Navy and about life. I want to always walk with a positive mindset for others to gain motivation from and let them know that they are not alone in the Navy.”



John Finn is forward-deployed to Commander, Task Force 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region. Navy’s 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 19:37 Story ID: 455490 Location: SEA OF JAPAN