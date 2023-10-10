Department of Defense Leader Honored for Work with the Underserved in Health Care

The National Health IT Collaborative for the Underserved recognized Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Lester Martínez-López at its 15th anniversary reception on Sept. 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C.



The inaugural NHIT Health Equity and Inclusiveness Award for Excellence in Public Service was given to Martínez for his work as assistant secretary of defense for health affairs and his years in public service addressing the needs of the underserved.



"I am very honored to be recognized," Martínez said, "but, I accept the award on behalf of my team, my family, and the island of Puerto Rico as my unified support system. Everything we accomplish is a team effort."



Nine awards were presented for excellence in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors for efforts to advance initiatives that “ensure that underserved populations are included as health information technologies are developed and deployed,” said Luis Belen, chief executive officer of NHIT.



“The work you have done as the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense and the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness for all DOD health and force health protection policies, programs, activities, and the Integrated Disability Evaluation System is making a positive difference in the lives of the members of our military services and their families,” said Belen. “Your commitment to addressing health disparities is of historical significance and appreciated by underserved communities.”



Martínez has a career spanning decades in military medicine. A family medicine physician, he retired from the U.S. Army as a major general and was the first Latino to head the Army Medical Research and Materiel Command. His experience in military medicine also includes tours as the Commanding General of the Center for Health Promotion and Preventive Medicine, where he directed a worldwide public health organization, and command of three military hospitals. After retiring from the U.S. Army, he served as the chief medical officer at the Brandon Regional Hospital in Florida and senior vice president and administrator of the Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital in Texas.



“The work that we do as a team in military medicine using technology and telemedicine can be shared across the entire health system, helping to even the field in health care for the underserved,” said Martínez.

