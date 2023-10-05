To Honor the Brave

PEARL HARBOR – Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 in commemoration of the lives lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.



The remembrance was coordinated by Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Jaye Bell, CMDCM of Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific (MIDPAC). Bell, a well-known figure on the Hawaii waterfront, who had deep ties with a number of service members who gave their lives in the conflicts that took place after 9/11.



“I’m part of a generation that watched the twin towers fall,” said Bell. “I personally know those who gave their lives in support of the war on terrorism, so it’s important we honor their sacrifice. It was America’s longest war and we shouldn’t let it be lost to time.”



On Sept. 10, the day before the remembrance ceremony, eight flags were flown that represented a tragic moment of 9/11. The flags flew overnight until the ceremony on the 11th and then were ceremoniously taken down during the national anthem. A bell was rung to signify each fold of the flags, which were then presented to the families of service members who gave their lives protecting freedom.



“These flags flew all day to symbolize the lives that were here before the attacks,” said Bell. “The highest flag on center mast is in honor of United Airlines Flight 93. Port side in honor of the South Tower. Starboard side in honor of the North Tower. Five flags on each side representing the Pentagon. Each flag is attached to a name; the name of a warrior we lost to this conflict, this war on terrorism.”



Bell, along with CMDCM Nick Smith, initially started the remembrance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) in 2016. Since then, it has grown to be observed by several units, including the William P. Lawrence, USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), Destroyer Squadron 31, the USS Missouri Legacy Academy, Joint Task Force Red Hill, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37, JBPHH Federal Fire Department, JBPHH Security Department, the Marines of 3d Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, the Airmen of the 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and the 324th Intelligence Squadron. These units, as well as numerous civilian volunteers, all came together this year to support the largest 9/11 tribute in the history of the island of Oahu.



Guest speaker of the remembrance, Capt. Kevin Bosse, deputy commander of MIDPAC, explained that 9/11 should never be forgotten, and that everyone should remember those who gave their lives for freedom.



“This tradition of remembrance honors the lives lost and sacrifices made,” said Bosse. “This cements their dedication and love for our country and its people with the flags flown both above ground and below.”



Bosse went on to say that on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, exactly 2,977 Americans lost their lives. Since the events of 9/11, approximately 8,000 service members gave the ultimate sacrifice, with nearly 54,000 service members wounded.



“While there may be no guarantees in peace, there are guarantees in life for those that serve in our all-volunteer force,” said Bosse. “We know – with certainty – that when we leave this world, we will be buried under this flag and that the flag will be given to our families. That is a guarantee, and it has been proven over 8,000 times since 9/11 without fail.”



Days before the remembrance began, on Sept. 7, 2023, another remembrance was already taking place on Ford Island. The Boots Memorial Hero and Remembrance Run, set up by Teresa Johnson, ran until Sept. 13, honoring the service members who lost their lives in combat since 9/11 by placing service members’ photos on the boots they wore in combat.



“Mrs. Johnson is an Army spouse, who for the past 12 years, has led the Boot Memorial Hero and Remembrance Run,” Capt. Kevin Bosse said. “Formerly known as the Fisher House Hero & Remembrance Run, Mrs. Johnson has made it a point to continuously honor the names and faces of all who lost their lives through combat of service to our country since Sept. 11, 2001.”



The Boot Memorial Hero and Remembrance Run, also referred to as “Boots for Troops,” has been an important event on the island for over a decade, with over 8,000 boots on display to ensure that fallen heroes and their sacrifices are never forgotten.



Thanks to the culmination of these remembrances honoring the brave, it serves as a reminder that fallen service members will always be remembered; their actions and beliefs guaranteed to echo throughout eternity.

