    Time saving innovation

    LANGLEY , VA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Joint Base Langley- Eustis hosted a four-day robotics process automation roadshow in the Langley Education Center at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 26-29. The roadshow utilized an automation program called UiPath, which mimics human actions and connects multiple systems without changing the existing information technology. The Department of the Air Force Bot Operations Team visits bases to help Airmen save time through automation. With UiPath, Airmen can automate mundane tasks ranging anywhere from opening browsers on their computer, to filing paperwork automatically. Multiple Airmen and Department of Defense civilians came from across JBLE to learn how they could help improve unit operations with robotic technology.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.10.2023
    Story ID: 455465
    Location: LANGLEY , VA, US 
    TAGS

    Robotics
    Learning
    Technology
    JBLE
    DAFBOT

