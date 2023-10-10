Time saving innovation

Joint Base Langley- Eustis hosted a four-day robotics process automation roadshow in the Langley Education Center at JBLE, Virginia, Sept. 26-29. The roadshow utilized an automation program called UiPath, which mimics human actions and connects multiple systems without changing the existing information technology. The Department of the Air Force Bot Operations Team visits bases to help Airmen save time through automation. With UiPath, Airmen can automate mundane tasks ranging anywhere from opening browsers on their computer, to filing paperwork automatically. Multiple Airmen and Department of Defense civilians came from across JBLE to learn how they could help improve unit operations with robotic technology.

Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 Story ID: 455465 by A1C Ian Sullens