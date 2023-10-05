NAVWAR Supports Local Cybersecurity Infrastructure as Top Cyber Employer in the Region

Photo By Elisha Gamboa | Mark Compton, second from left, command information security officer at Naval...... read more read more Photo By Elisha Gamboa | Mark Compton, second from left, command information security officer at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), speaks on a panel of cyber experts at the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE) cybersecurity impact study release event Oct. 3. The CCOE cybersecurity economic impact report lists NAVWAR as the top cyber employer in the San Diego region. see less | View Image Page

The CCOE is a San Diego-based nonprofit that mobilizes businesses, academia and government to grow the regional cyber economy and create a more secure digital community for all. Alongside the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation (EDC), they released a cybersecurity economic impact study report titled “Cybersecurity is Everyone’s Business: San Diego’s Cyber Cluster” at an event hosted at Qualcomm in San Diego, Calif. Oct 3.



The fifth update since 2014, the report quantifies the economic impact of the region’s cybersecurity cluster and explores the firms, technology, and talent working to help thwart cyber risk across San Diego and beyond. It also marks the 10-year anniversary of the founding of the CCOE.



Currently, cybersecurity work contributes 26,000 jobs and $4 billion to the regional economy annually, which is the equivalent to 24 Comic-Cons. Most local firms engaged in cybersecurity work are small businesses, with two-thirds of them working directly or indirectly with the Department of Defense.



According to the report, NAVWAR is the top cyber employer in the San Diego region, with a total of 5,255 military and civilian personnel, including 3,432 dedicated to cybersecurity. Its cyber workforce alone has a total regional economic impact of $1.1 billion, which is just over a quarter of the total impact of the cybersecurity cluster on the region.



At the impact study release event, Mark Compton, command information security officer at NAVWAR, spoke on a panel with other cyber experts from healthcare, academia and industry. Moderated by Brent McCarty, president of ESET North America and the CCOE Foundation, Compton was invited to share the government perspective on the rapidly growing cybersecurity industry.



"We're fortunate to have a healthy ecosystem here in San Diego for technical development and to see the commercial cybersecurity market grow the way it has," he said. "As one of the major cyber presences in the area, we need to continue working with our industry partners to ensure we have the latest and greatest to support the warfighter so we can fight tonight and win tomorrow.”



To address concerns like hiring talent to match the growing demand of cybersecurity professionals, the CCOE has partnered with the San Diego Workforce Partnership, City of San Diego, San Diego Regional EDC, NAVWAR and others on a regional cyber talent pipeline called CyberHire. The CyberHire team works with participants to navigate their job readiness roadmap to ensure they are ready for employment in information technology or cybersecurity and cover costs for certifications.



By partnering with regional cyber employers, the CyberHire program ensure participants have a pipeline for interviewing and offer paid work experiences to help them gain industry-relevant experience.



“The world-wide demand growth for expertise in cybersecurity alone points to the imperative to address the ever-evolving nature of cybersecurity as both a threat and a defense,” said Compton. “Technological advances in the commercial world are bleeding into the military along with their cybersecurity challenges and opportunities. We need to continue to foster technical exchange of ideas and continually leverage that talent and experience by creating opportunities for this talent to move from commercial, into defense industrial base, into the government, and back again.”



With cybersecurity more crucial now than ever, especially among increasing numbers of cyber-attacks every year, the report emphasizes that having good cyber hygiene is a group effort and that everyone must be vigilant together. Non-technology industries like energy and healthcare are also susceptible to costly attacks. Although not directly related to tech in the typical sense, they use cyber systems to protect their data and infrastructure. When broached, it can lead to profound impacts on human health and safety.



“Firms in every industry face cybersecurity risks. This is driving up the demand for cybersecurity talent and solutions. To keep pace and remain competitive, San Diego must leverage its unique assets, such as the military, as well as its incredibly diverse pool of talent,” said Eduardo Velasquez, senior director of research and economic development at the San Diego Regional EDC.



NAVWAR’s continued involvement with the CCOE in an advisory capacity has resulted in bettering the cyber community for all. By supporting upskilling programs and cultivating relationships with other players in healthcare, academia and more, NAVWAR has demonstrated its readiness to adapt with the ever-changing nature of the cybersecurity industry.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.



About CCOE:



CCOE is a San Diego-based nonprofit that mobilizes industry, academia and government to grow the regional cyber economy and create a more secure digital community for all.