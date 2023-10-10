PEO Perspective: October 2023

By Ross Guckert, PEO



Happy Autumn, and happy New (Fiscal) Year!



It’s almost becoming routine to say that it’s a busy month at PEO EIS, as we are always on the move — but October is especially chock-full. Here are some of the highlights:



PEO OPTIMIZATION



PEOs are designed to deliver capability — it is our responsibility to constantly assess how to deliver at the speed of relevance.



As of Oct. 1, the PEO EIS project management offices that support network modernization and defensive cyber for the enterprise are now aligned to our partner PEOs, PEO Command Control Communications-Tactical (C3T) and PEO Intelligence, Electronics Warfare & Sensors (IEW&S).



To recap, Project Manager Integrated Enterprise Networks (IEN) and its four product management offices -- Base Emergency Communications System (BECS), Global Enterprise Network Modernization-Americas (GENM-A), Global Enterprise Network Modernization-OCONUS (GENM-O) and Wideband Enterprise Satellite Systems (WESS) – transitioned to PEO C3T.



Additionally, Project Manager Enterprise Services’ (ES) Enterprise-Identity, Credential and Access Management (E-ICAM) — a key pillar of zero trust — now also aligns to the C3T mission.



Project Manager Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) and three of its product management offices — Technology Applications Office (TAO), Cyber Analytics and Detection (CAD) and Cyber Platforms and Systems (CPS) — have transitioned to PEO IEW&S. DCO’s Allied Information Technology (AIT) product management office moved to C3T.



As an acquisition community, we can better collaborate and more effectively deliver capability to Soldiers as we build the Army of 2030 and 2040 by unifying the Army’s offensive and defensive cyber acquisition organizations, and the service’s integrated tactical and enterprise network modernization organizations.



For now, you will see changes taking place on our website, with the networks and cyber pages now directing you to PEO C3T and PEO IEW&S websites, but all previous news stories and events are still available.



Going forward, PEO EIS will continue to use an Agile framework and narrow our focus to deliver software and services solutions that are essential to ensuring the Army’s everyday finance, logistics and personnel operations are successful.



We look forward to embarking on the next phase of the journey with you!



AIE SOFTWARE PREVIEW



Speaking of Agile, our Army Human Resource Systems (AHRS) product office has begun previewing its 21st century talent acquisition solution, the Accessions Information Environment (AIE), to select users across all Army components.



During the first two weeks of October, select recruiters from Army installations nationwide are receiving training on and test-driving specific features of the system, providing feedback that will inform future versions of the software.



Ultimately, the system will significantly streamline the recruiting process and enable recruits to receive and sign offers on the spot.



Our pivot to Agile has been key to our recent success with the AIE program, and I’d like to congratulate John Crone and his team at AHRS for helping make this possible!



AUSA 2023 ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION



We always appreciate the opportunity to connect with Army leaders, industry partners and former teammates at AUSA, which is Oct. 9-11 this year.



PEO EIS leaders attending AUSA will meet industry partners and tune in to the Honorable Doug Bush’s Contemporary Military Forum, “Transforming for the Future Fight,” on Monday, Oct. 9, starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Convention Center’s Room 152AB. We will also attend the Army Digital Transformation Panel featuring the Honorable Gabe Camarillo, Young Bang and Jennifer Swanson on Tuesday, Oct. 10. That panel starts at 11 a.m. in the Convention Center’s Room 151AB. Both events will be livestreamed.



Bill Hepworth, our deputy program executive officer, discusses digital transformation during a “lightning” talk on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Convention Center’s Room 202B. Don’t miss it!



And as always, Bill and I — along with Assistant PEO Rob Schadey and CIO Mike Chappell — will be meeting with industry.



We hope to see you there!



CHESS ITES 4S INDUSTRY DAY



The Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – 3 Services (ITES-3S) contract vehicle is the mandatory source for Army IT services.



Hear from industry and Army thought leaders about the Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) team's roadmap to the upcoming ITES-4S procurement Oct. 17 at the Fort Belvoir Officers Club. Speakers at the industry day will share lessons learned, best practices and teaming opportunities.



Please visit the AFCEA Belvoir page for more information and to register for this must-attend event!



FAREWELL TO RICH EVA



On October 26, we will say a fond farewell to Rich Eva in a Retirement Ceremony that will be livestreamed on YouTube at 9:30 a.m.



Rich has a long history of service with PEO EIS, having most recently served as the product lead for Global Force Information Management (GFIM), but also holding leadership positions at AESIP Hub and Acquisition Logistics and Technology Enterprise Systems and Services (ALTESS).



We will miss you, Rich – thank you for your dedicated service to Soldiers and to our nation!



OCTOBER OBSERVATIONS



This month we close out Hispanic American Heritage Month, which began Sept. 15 and concludes Oct. 15. Hispanic Heritage Month gives us the opportunity to recognize and appreciate the contributions of Hispanic American Soldiers, civilians, contractors and family members, who live by our core Army values every day.



Look for upcoming #PEOEISTeammateTuesdays honoring our workforce.



And finally, we honor the brave men and women who have previously served or are currently deployed on National Day of the Deployed, Oct. 26. We also recognize the sacrifices of the families back home — thank you from a grateful nation!



To our industry partners — thanks for bringing your best ideas and innovations, and thank you for all you do to support Soldiers, our Army and our nation.



Ross R. Guckert, Program Executive Officer, PEO EIS



Connecting the Army. Working for Soldiers.

