JMC’s Carroll an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter honoree

Just over two years ago, Matthew Carroll's appreciation for safety merged with his belief in his ability to create a beneficial influence in the realm of ammunition manufacturing.



This fusion of values and aspirations prompted him to become a safety specialist at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri, under the umbrella of the Joint Munitions Command.



“I was a heavy equipment operator in the Marine Corps, and I guess that’s where safety started,” Carroll said. “I got out and went to EMT school and firefighter academy, then decided to also pursue being a paramedic. It’s just been teamwork-oriented type jobs, and they’ve all been safety related.



“I find myself back full circle,” Carroll added. “I’m back with the military and keeping people safe. I’d say it’s a calling.”



Production began at LCAAP in 1941. LCAAP provides quality small-caliber munitions to the U.S. Department of Defense, and it is one of more than a dozen subordinate installations under JMC.



LCAAP is a government-owned, contractor-operated installation. This means the government owns the property, but a contractor is responsible for the daily operation, maintenance, and upkeep of facilities. JMC provides the joint force with ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the tactical edge around the world.



Carroll, who spent four years active duty and then four years in the Marine Reserves, doesn’t plan on another career move anytime soon, and LCAAP’s leaders play a part in that.



“We have a great group of leaders who have really brought us all together. The leadership has made it feel like family instead of just a work crew,” Carroll said. “New ideas you can take straight to the deputy commander or the commander no matter who you are. They’ll look you in the eyes and listen to every word that you’ve got to say. They’re very responsive to their people.



“Our leadership is focused more on their people, and our empowerment than anything else and that makes a big difference.”



Carroll, a father of four, has been selected as one of the Army Materiel Command’s Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter, Fiscal Year 2023.



“Matt’s efforts are a reflection of his selfless service and dedication to the overall mission,” said Adam Hinsdale, the deputy to the commander at LCAAP. “His contributions are key in developing and delivering solutions to meet AMC’s top priorities of people, readiness, and modernization.”



Carroll is one of 11 second quarter, Fiscal Year 2023 winners who will have a placard on display in the north hallway at AMC’s headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama.



“Accolades are great. They make people want to strive for more,” Carroll said. “It’s nice to know my work is noticed and appreciated.



“I’m going to keep striving for more, and hopefully I’ll get another employee of the quarter sometime soon.”



Carroll put in relentless effort to acquire his Career Program 12 certification and explosives level 1 certification, all while managing a substantial workload. As per his job description, obtaining a CP12 certification within 24 months of being hired was mandatory, and impressively, Carroll successfully completed his training and certification in just 13 months.



“It was brutal, but it was fun,” Carroll said of the training and certification. “It kept me busy, and I like that.”



Carroll also successfully coordinated the Next Generation Squad Weapon ammunition production facility explosive site safety plan for LCAAP. Due to Carroll’s knowledge and exemplary efforts, the DOD’s Explosive Safety Board identified zero issues with the new facility’s initial ESSP submission.



Additionally, Carroll created a safety awareness program focused on the workforce and LCAAP’s contractor, Olin Winchester, implemented all of Carroll’s recommendations, which resulted in a decrease of safety infractions and a greater awareness posture throughout the installation.



“In the end, we all want what’s best for our people, which is keeping everybody safe and alive,” Carroll said.



When not at LCAAP, Carroll stays busy spending time with his children and attending their sporting events. He also enjoys working on cars, fishing, woodworking, and lending a hand to family members.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 10.10.2023 08:03 Story ID: 455423 Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMC’s Carroll an Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter honoree, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.