Miami, Fla., Native serves aboard USS Robert Smalls while Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

Commander, Task Force 70

Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack

Sunday, October 8, 2023

PHILIPPINE SEA – A Miami native and 2019 American Heritage Academy graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Ticonderoga-class-guided-missile cruiser, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62).

Petty Officer Third Class Adrian Villalobos is an Interior Communications Electrician, otherwise known as an IC, serving aboard USS Robert Smalls, forward-deployed out of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.

Interior Communications Electricians install, maintain, and repair the equipment needed for interior communications within ships and shore facilities, such as TV entertainment systems to communication systems such as sound-powered headsets and the 1MC.

Petty Officer Third Class Villalobos, who joined the Navy in December of 2021 chose the IC rating because he wanted to acquire a skillset that he could use both in and out of the Navy.

“I wanted the experience of working with electronics and communications equipment to be able to understand what certain electronic components are capable of and how they apply to make more complicated circuits work,” said Villalobos.

Although ICs fall under the Combat Systems department, their technical expertise is utilized by and crucial to a multitude of departments on the ship in maintaining readiness.

“ICs in general, throughout the Navy, are a jack of all trades. We work on a lot of things,” said Villalobos. “Because we’re electricians – yes we do work on electronics. However, there are times when we’ll be in an engineering space, such as auxiliary one, working on dump valve (pressure relief) switches but in that very next moment we can be in the pilot house working on heading repeaters (ship’s compass).”



As the designated maintenance technician for the IC shop aboard USS Robert Smalls, Petty Officer Third Class Villalobos is responsible for performing corrective maintenance on equipment that requires it as well as planning scheduled maintenance.

“I enjoy my rate,” said Villalobos. “The thing I like most about my rate is the ability to always learn something new, no matter what we run into, while actively troubleshooting.”

Just shy of serving two years in the Navy, Petty Officer Third Class Villalobos has already learned a series of valuable lessons.

“I have learned there are many ways to become disciplined and gain work ethic,” said Villalobos. “You could work at a high intensity job with relatively decent pay for sure. But in my experience the mindset that the Navy gives you allows you to overcome anything that runs your way and the people in my division show me that every day.”

Each year, September 15th to October 15th is recognized as National Hispanic Heritage Month. It began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and in 1988 extended to a month-long observation by President Ronald Reagan to celebrate the culture, history, and contributions of Hispanic Americans.

“This month gives recognition to my family who came from troubled beginnings from their home countries to the United States to give their family a better life and more opportunities,” said Villalobos. “To me Hispanic Heritage Month shows appreciation for the sacrifices my people made to improve and grow no matter the backlash.”

Robert Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



