Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    148th Fighter Wing 75th Anniversary Book

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Dani Tharaldson 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A complete history of the 148th Fighter Wing of Duluth, Minn. covering early years at the Wing, mascot history, history of the Wing airframes, modernization, operational deployments, state partnership programs, training deployments, serving America at home, squadron recognition, community partnerships and special mentions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 11:19
    Story ID: 455405
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing 75th Anniversary Book, by TSgt Dani Tharaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148FW
    MNANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT