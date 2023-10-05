Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa ANG Firefighters experience unique EMT training

    Iowa ANG firefighter rescue training

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot | Firefighters Casey Staton, Marcus Nelson, Keven Brown and Mike Peters administer first...... read more read more

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2023

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Sioux City, Iowa airport firefighters took part in week-long EMT training this week at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing.

    Apart from classroom instruction, the group took turns in a “Simulation in Motion-Iowa” truck where they administered first aid on interactive simulated victims.

    According to Mr. Doug Dekker with Simulation in Motion-Iowa, the mobile truck allows them to bring the training to the trainee.

    The mobile training truck is split into two training areas where a variety of emergency situations can be created on interactive, simulated victims.

    Dekker said experiencing the realism of each situation is what makes the training unique.

    “When people come out of this training the fear factor is gone,” Dekker explained, about how the training translates into real world situations.

    One part of the large blue truck simulates an emergency room pod where as part of the training, the Iowa Air Guard group administered first aid on a simulated adult.

    The other room in the back of the truck is designed to replicate the back of an ambulance. During the training, airport firefighters were rendering aid to an infant as they simulated making their way to the hospital.

    The training this week is part of continuing education for the airport firefighters and fulfills requirements as part of their EMT training.

