Lyster prepares for influenza season

It’s time to get your flu vaccination. Lyster Army Health Clinic kicks off the 2023 Flu Campaign in October to protect individuals from influenza, its complications, and to prevent the potential spreading of the disease. Reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses like flu, this fall and winter, is important to maintaining mission readiness. It takes the body about two weeks to build antibodies against the influenza virus after vaccination, which is why getting the flu shot early is ideal.

Lt. Col. Jodi Brown, Chief of Public Health, at Lyster Army Health Clinic explained, "Getting your annual flu vaccine is the best way to help protect yourself and your family against the flu. Our vaccination team looks forward to seeing you during our upcoming flu drives!"

Lyster Flu Vaccination Schedule, pending receipt of the flu doses:

Unit Vaccinations

• October 23 through November 18, assigned individual unit times, Yano Hall

• November 7-9 from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Lyster, Room V117



Retiree Health Fair - TRICARE Enrolled Beneficiaries

• October 27 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Yano Hall



Pediatrics Walk-In Clinic

• November 18 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Ages 6 months to 18 years (if enrolled in school)

• TRICARE Enrolled Beneficiaries with assigned Primary Care Manager at Lyster

• Immunization Clinic - Primary Care Clinic (PCC), Walk-ins



TRICARE Enrolled Beneficiaries

• November 19 through December 15 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• TRICARE Enrolled Beneficiaries with assigned Primary Care Manager at Lyster

• Immunization Clinic - Primary Care Clinic (PCC), Walk-ins



Flu is unpredictable, and the U.S. flu season is typically October through May. Seasonal flu disease usually peaks between December and March, but disease can occur as late as May.

Take Steps Daily to Prevent the Spread of the Flu.

• Wash your hands with soap and warm/hot water

• Use an alcohol-based sanitizer when handwashing is not possible

• Cover your mouth or nose when you cough or sneeze

• Avoid contact with your nose, eyes, or mouth

• Avoid contact with people who are sick

• Stay home if you have flu-like symptoms



The seasonal influenza vaccine is recommended every year for everyone 6 months of age and older with rare exceptions. People at high risk for influenza complications include infants, young children, pregnant women, adults 65 and older, nursing home or long-term care facility residents, and those with underlying health conditions.

TRICARE has information on no cost and co-pay options should you decide to go to the retail pharmacy network for your flu vaccination, visit https://tricare.mil/flu

If you or your child receives a vaccine outside of the military treatment facility (MTF), remember to get a record of the vaccination and share the information with your primary care manager. This will ensure the completeness of your family's vaccination records.



To stay up to date on flu vaccine availability, be sure to check LAHC’s website and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LysterArmyHealthClinic/.

