TOCORON 10 Holds Change of Command

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The “Kraken” of Tactical Operations Control Squadron (TOCRON) 10 held their second-ever change of command ceremony since becoming a command in June 2020 on September 15. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Karl N. Murray was relieved by Cmdr. Grant H. Regelin. Having served a successful tour while standing up TOCRON 10, Murray will go on to serve on the operations staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) One. Cmdr. Michael Melendez relieved Regelin as the executive officer of the squadron.



“To the Kraken, I am truly humbled, proud and honored to serve you as commanding officer. I am committed to caring and expect the same from all Kraken,” said Regelin. “You’ve accomplished so much since our command was established three years ago and I am excited for the future.”



Regelin is a native of Columbia, Md., and is a 2006 graduate from the United States Naval Academy in with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. In July 2008, he was designated as a Naval Aviator, and completed tours including two tours with the “Golden Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, first as a junior officer and again as a Squadron Maritime Tactics Instructor. He also served at Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 as an instructor pilot and sun-downed the P-3C Orion with the “Grey Knights” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 while serving as a department head before transitioning to the P-8A Poseidon. Regelin went on to earn a Master of Science in Operations Management degree, a Master of Arts in Defense and Strategic Studies degree, and JPME Phase 1 certification.



TOCRON TEN is comprised of both sea and shore duty sailors and operates on a detachment (DET) concept in support of deploying US Navy P-8A Poseidon squadrons to area of responsibilities around the world. Under the leadership of TOCRON TEN, six expeditionary Mobile Tactical Operations Center (MTOC) DETs, two shore Tactical Operation Centers, and one CVN Tactical Support Center are employed in support of worldwide operations.