Construction of a third $28.08 million, four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks begins at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors with BlindermanPower LLC prepare an area Oct. 4, 2023, in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., for a new construction project to build a $28.08 million barracks building. The contractor received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings — one that is almost done, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

The next shovel to dig in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy starts the construction of a third transient-training enlisted barracks project at the installation, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The second barracks was awarded June 28 to BlindermanPower (Construction) at $28,081,843. A notice to proceed with construction was given on Sept. 26.



As of early October, the company began preparing the site at Fort McCoy with fencing off the construction area, bringing in the start of equipment and operations facilities, and other preparations.



In the statement of work about the project, it states the contractor will “construct a four-story transient training enlisted barracks for major exercises, annual training, battle assembly, and mobilization training at Fort McCoy … to house 400 Soldiers in approximately 60,000 square feet.”



It also states that buildings will be made of “permanent construction with reinforced concrete foundations; concrete floor slabs; structural steel frames; steel stud infill; masonry veneer walls; prefinished standing seam metal roofing; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities; plumbing; mechanical systems; and electrical systems. Supporting facilities include land clearing, concrete sidewalk paving, general site improvements, and utility connections.”



The building will be built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days, Green said.



In his first weekly update about the project Oct. 5, which is being called the “South Barracks” project, Green noted mainly how the contractor is mobilizing set up for the area.



This project begins even as another construction project continues in the same block — the brigade headquarters construction project. Both are U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed projects. The brigade headquarters project is at 80 percent complete and is being completed by a different contractor.



This third barracks project is also part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



Overall it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings — one that is almost done, and two planned transient training officer quarters.



In past news articles, Harrie said the 1600 block projects are a great example of how DPW and the Army Corps of Engineers work together to improve quality of life at Fort McCoy.



“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the (Fort McCoy) Commissary, Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2023 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Having construction projects like this completed with local contractors also supports local economies. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2022 was an estimated $2.52 billion, above the $1.93 billion reported for FY 2021, garrison officials announced in March 2023. The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled $629.08 million for FY 2022 compared to $481.6 million for FY 2021.



FY 2022 operating costs of $391.46 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy. Other expenditures accounted for $52.25 million and covered $339,994 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $51.91 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training and residing at Fort McCoy.



Other factors of economic impact for the fiscal year included more than $42.5 million in military construction on post.



