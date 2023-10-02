Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: October 2023 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Angelina Soto

    To Senior Airman:
    Mytraia Bridges
    Caley Ellis
    Derek Williams

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Coryan Carter
    Kenneth Jackson
    Thaila Sutherland

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Tyler Cancel
    Soloman Ivy

    To Master Sgt.:
    Tiana Lee

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: October 2023 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

