The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Angelina Soto
To Senior Airman:
Mytraia Bridges
Caley Ellis
Derek Williams
To Staff Sgt.:
Coryan Carter
Kenneth Jackson
Thaila Sutherland
To Tech. Sgt.:
Tyler Cancel
Soloman Ivy
To Master Sgt.:
Tiana Lee
This work, Gaining Altitude: October 2023 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
