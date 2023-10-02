Great Lakes Joins with Local Officials on DVAM Event

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano | NORTH CHICAGO, Il. (Oct. 4, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt....... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano | NORTH CHICAGO, Il. (Oct. 4, 2023) Naval Station Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Jason J. Williamson, Fleet and Family Support Center joined Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, A Safe Place, Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center and Rosalind Franklin University in the Military and Civilian Partnership Training on Domestic and Sexual Violence on Oct. 4 hosted at Rosalind Franklin University. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The 2023 DVAM campaign is designed to promote the idea that preventing domestic abuse is a shared community responsibility that starts with a message of support for victims. This campaign introduces simple but safe and effective ways for family, friends and concerned community members to help individuals who are at risk for domestic abuse during a time of heightened isolation.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 5, 2023) - Naval Station Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Jason J. Williamson, Fleet and Family Support Center joined Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, A Safe Place, Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center and Rosalind Franklin University in the Military and Civilian Partnership Training on Domestic and Sexual Violence on Oct. 4 hosted at Rosalind Franklin University.

The event began with the signing of the proclamation recognizing Domestic Violence and Prevention Month, which was signed by community leaders such as Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rienhart, Williamson and the Director of the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center Dr. Robert G. Buckley. Following the signing of the proclamation, trainings were conducted covering a variety of topics to include victim support and culturally responsive services.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The 2023 DVAM campaign is designed to promote the idea that preventing domestic abuse is a shared community responsibility that starts with a message of support for victims. This campaign introduces simple but safe and effective ways for family, friends and concerned community members to help individuals who are at risk for domestic abuse during a time of heightened isolation.

“We all have a moral duty to stand by survivors, I am proud to join this work with all of you here,” said Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

This year’s campaign is focused on informing family and friends of victims about how they can help, and reminding victims that assistance is always available.

“I encourage all in promoting domestic violence awareness as a community. I’m honored to be a part of this event and have everyone here,” said Williamson.

According to a a statistic from the White House, four in 10 American women and nearly 3 in 10 American men are still impacted by sexual abuse, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner at some point in their lifetimes. If you or someone you know needs help today, immediate and confidential support is available 24/7 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by visiting thehotline.org, call 1-800-799-7233 (TTY 1-800-787-3224), or text “START” to 88788. The Family Advocacy Program, Great Lakes commands, and all agencies of Naval Station Great Lakes are here to support domestic abuse survivors. If you, or someone you know is at risk, reach out to the Great Lakes Family Advocacy Program (847-688-3603), the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-342-9647), or the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (1-800-799-7233). To learn more, visit: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/familyrelationships/relationships/domestic-abuse-help, https://ncadv.org/ or https://www.thehotline.org/

