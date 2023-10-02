Fort Moore proposes new community partnerships during symposium

Fort Moore representatives gathered at Troy University's Phenix City campus Sept. 26 to discuss potential Intergovernmental Support Agreement partnerships with state and local government officials during symposium.



IGSAs are a cost-effective way for Fort Moore to acquire services from state or local governments while building stronger relationships with surrounding communities. Military services are authorized by federal law to enter into such agreements if they enhance mission readiness, increase efficiencies, or reduce costs.



“We presented 14 potential installation support services during the symposium,” said Elizabeth Guzman, IGSA manager for Fort Moore. “We had a tremendous response and received interest in 13 of the 14 services presented, potentially offering new IGSAs to the local community in the future.”



Fort Moore is seeking IGSAs to provide installation support services for wash racks maintenance, refuse collection, pest control, professional tree services, job order contracting, range fiber optics, international flight trash disposal, washer and dryer maintenance.



Additional installation support include range line-of-sight clearing aerial and ground, geospatial information systems, environmental documentation analysis and monitoring, Destin Army Recreation area fire protection system, resilience and sustainability support, and cultural resources management.



Anson Blackall, a management analyst with Installation Management Command, the garrison’s higher headquarters organization, said IGSAs have a demonstrated financial benefit. Installations that implement IGSAs have seen significant savings and maintained or improved service delivery, Blackall said.



In total, the Army’s portfolio of IGSAs has led to a 30 percent reduction in expenses, according to Blackall.

