Fort Leonard Wood service members honor fallen EOD Soldier with memorial ruck

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Forty seven years after they lost their father, the children of a Soldier killed while performing his duty as an explosive ordnance disposal technician stood in the 5 a.m. darkness and cheered on more than 100 service members participating in the Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Foster Memorial Ruck on Sept. 28 here.



Foster was assigned to the 63rd Ordnance Disposal Detachment (EOD) here, when the unit was asked to support local law enforcement in Quincy, Illinois, by investigating some domestic terrorist bombings in that area. On Sept. 28, 1976, Foster was attempting to perform reconnaissance on a device when it detonated.



To honor Foster’s service and sacrifice, Fort Leonard Wood service members rucked 6.3 miles representing the 63rd OD Detachment. According to 1st Lt. Parker Petersen, executive officer for the 763rd Ordnance Disposal Company (EOD), the 63rd OD Detachment was converted into what is now the 763rd.



“At the time, EOD detachments had two-digit designators while EOD companies used three-digit designators, so when the detachment became a company, a 7 was added to the 63 in order to both reflect the new unit status as a company and honor the unit history as the 63rd OD Detachment,” Petersen explained.



Peterson said Foster is someone his unit looks up to.



“He is one of the heroes we have,” Petersen said. “He was a very experienced EOD technician. Our profession is built upon the people that have come before us. Our experience and level of expertise is cumulative. It is important that we keep in mind the people that have paved the way for us.”



Petersen added he hopes the memorial ruck march leaves service members with a deeper appreciation for Foster and his military career.



“Sgt. Maj. Foster has left a significant mark on both the EOD community and Fort Leonard Wood,” Petersen said. “I hope today is a concrete reminder of the necessity for us to be able to perform whatever our mission set is at any given time. We owe a debt to the ones that have come before us. We owe it to them to be ready, when it comes time for us to perform our mission.”



Before the ruck started, Petersen spoke to service members gathered at the starting line, giving them a brief history of Foster’s military career.



“Sgt. Maj. Foster gave his life to protect others. He was 45 years old at the time of his death. He served more than 25 years in the U.S. Army. He has left a tremendous legacy of sacrifice, bravery and stewardship. He set an example for us in courage and service in the face of danger. It is an honor for us to have some of his family members here today.”



Three of Foster’s four children were able to be at the memorial event — Ken Foster Jr., Rod Foster and Alicia Stockdale.



“We wanted to be here to show our appreciation to them for having the event today,” said Rod Foster.



Stockdale, who still lives in the area and works on post, said she was surprised at the heartwarming idea of having a memorial ruck for her father.



“It has been 47 years. I thought it was nice that they wanted to do this. We are really appreciative that they still remember him and want to honor him,” Stockdale said.



Named after his father, Ken Foster Jr. said he enjoyed listening to Petersen talk about his father before the ruck march started.



“It showed the kind of man dad was and the kind of leader he was for his EOD squad,” Foster said, adding he thought the EOD robots standing on the sides of the finish line were a proper way for service members to finish the event. “I think it is great that they have technology now that could have avoided putting my dad in the situation, he was in. Robotics could have saved his life.”



Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Foster was posthumously awarded the Soldier’s Medal for heroism. His remains are interred at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery - Fort Leonard Wood, and his name is listed on the EOD Memorial at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 10.05.2023 09:48 Story ID: 455256 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD , MO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leonard Wood service members honor fallen EOD Soldier with memorial ruck, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.