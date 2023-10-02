Shipyard Spotlight: Kiasha Parker



Story by Lamont Ming • NNSY transformation analyst



Photos by Danny Deangelis • NNSY photographer



Production Resources Business Management Division (Code 900A) Recruitment Manager Kiashia Parker has faced many challenges during her career at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), but through her determination to improve herself, listening to advice from her mentors and strengthening her spiritual life, she has been able to rise above them, and in so doing, inspire others to do the same.



Parker entered NNSY on July 10, 2006, through the Apprenticeship Program as a Heavy Mobile Equipment (HME) Mechanic in the Lifting and Handling Department (Code 700). As an apprentice, she was responsible for various maintenance duties including working on hydraulic systems, brake system control valves, injectors, transmissions and diesel engines in support of crane operations. After graduating from the Apprenticeship Program, Parker served as a HME Mechanic. In that role, she proved to be a great teammate, assisting in the planning and execution of numerous crane maintenance evolutions; collaborating with stakeholders to improve maintenance procedures in Technical Work Documents; and supporting the development of her colleagues by mentoring apprentices.



While her time in Code 700 helped her become knowledgeable about various crane operations and equipment, more importantly, it helped Parker discover her own determination to succeed. As one of the few female apprentices in her crew, Parker was determined to do what she needed to do in order to become proficient at her trade. She eventually rose to the top of her crew, earning their respect and the reputation as one of the most competent HME Mechanics.



Parker leveraged her experience as an HME Mechanic to compete and be selected for an Engineering Technician position within Code 700. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing the inspection and certification of various crane railing systems. After several years as an Engineering Technician in Code 700, she was promoted to GS-12, taking an Engineering Technician position in the Production Facility and Equipment Division (Code 980). There, she served as Procurement Project Manager, responsible for providing engineering technical support for the awarding of government contracts to support NNSY facility requirements. The intricacies involved in government contracting presented Parker with an opportunity to develop new competencies. To accelerate her development, she enrolled in Strayer University in 2016 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration Acquisition Contracting Management in 2020.



It was not only Parker’s affinity for self-improvement that allowed her to overcome. She also had mentors to help her to navigate troubled waters. After giving birth to her daughter, she suffered from postpartum depression. “For weeks I would drive to work, sit in my car, and cry,” she said. In search of help, Parker found an advertisement for a holistic healing fitness community where she discovered that it was owned by one of her mentors, Code 100PI ChaKeita Dickson. Through Dickson’s guidance, Parker learned to incorporate holistic healing practices such as meditation and prayer into her lifestyle. Dickson’s intervention helped Parker overcome postpartum depression and reinvigorated her self-confidence. “She gave me a roadmap when I was lost; she got me out of a rabbit hole,” she said.



Shortly after, Parker was temporarily assigned to a Pre-Employment Contingency Team in the Administrative Services Division (Code 1102). The team was tasked to work with stakeholders within the human capital management community to analyze, evaluate and streamline hiring processes at NNSY. After completing her temporary assignment, Parker was detailed to her current position in Code 900A to establish policy and procedure for its Recruitment and Talent Management Section. In this role Parker’s many talents have been on full display: she has established a communication system to adjudicate the backlog of Code 900 candidates who had received job offers with pre-employment contingencies pending; secured a facility to consolidate administrative support services for new hires; implemented an NNSY shuttle service to transit new hires to and from pre-employment physicals; coordinated efforts to bolster production’s presence at NNSY 2023 job fairs; established standards and initiatives to improve production hiring and established/re-established partnerships with local high schools, colleges and trade schools.



When asked where she sees herself in five years, Parker said, “I’m still trying to figure that out. When you do what you love, you create the position you want.” One thing is for sure, she will continue to be an advocate for people. Her experiences have given her a heart for those who are trying to figure it out, as evidenced by her leadership in the human capital management community and her involvement in several of NNSY’s strategic teams.

