    Fire Prevention Proclamation at Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    10.02.2023

    Story by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO —Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan Commander, signed the annual Fire Prevention Proclamation on Oct. 2 in front of elementary school students at the Department of Defense Antilles Elementary School.

    Joined by Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks and the Fort Buchanan Fire Department to include Sparky the Fire Dog, Moulton's signature declares Oct. 8-14 as Fire Prevention Week at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.

    The proclamation, which dates to 1920, traditionally marks the first or second week of the month as Fire Prevention Week.

    Under the theme "Cooking Safety Starts with you," the proclamation urges all community members to take simple but necessary actions to stay safe while cooking and to participate in the many public safety activities of the Fort Buchanan Fire and Emergency Services.

    If you have questions about fire Safety on post, please contact the Fort Buchanan Fire Department at 787-707-3410.

    As the Department of the Army’s center of gravity in the region, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community comprised of thousands of Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard soldiers, Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy's Operational Support Center.

    The facility also offers critical services to the civilian population of the Department of Defense, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies located in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 16:46
    Location: PR
    Puerto Rico
    Fire prevention
    Fort Buchanan

