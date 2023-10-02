Environmental Justice: Initiatives Develop New Model

Environmental justice is the Nation’s way to combat such injustices as toxic pollution, water-related risks, threats from climate change, and many other environmental harms with a focus on serving all populations, regardless of race, background, income, ability, tribal affiliation, or zip code.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines EJ as the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies.



So, what does that mean for USACE, Baltimore District?



According to Amy Guise, Baltimore District’s planning division chief and coordinator for environmental justice, teammates want to have awareness on the potential benefits and impacts to EJ communities, and desire collaborative outreach and input.



“EJ initiatives resonate with our teams, which leads to a lot of energy and interest and learning new approaches,” Guise said.



Geoff Tapalu, a geographer at the Baltimore District, emphasized a need for collaboration and has progressed USACE’s effectiveness to support EJ through the co-founding of a formally structured Environmental Justice and Equity Working Group. He leads the working group alongside Chris Johnson and Juliet Healy.



He says it strives to reach across the district to get people who want to make a difference and contribute to the effectiveness of EJ.



Since its founding, the working group has grown to about 75 members that stretch from inside the district to even those outside the district who want to be part of this effort.



“Growing to 75 people has been a magnificent feat in breaking down barriers and pushing forward to combat environmental injustices,” said Tapalu.



The configuration of the working group was just one way for Baltimore District to make their mark to progress EJ. The district’s working group also demonstrated a keen desire to move full speed ahead to support EJ by developing and implementing the district’s EJ Strategic Plan, which in turn was marveled by leaders as the future of USACE’s EJ program and success. The plan now serves as a model for all USACE districts to mirror their own plans and initiatives.



Presidential EO 14008, Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, signed Jan. 27, 2021, is known as Justice 40 and directed that 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments go to disadvantaged communities. The investments could involve clean energy and energy efficiency, climate change, and the development of clean water and wastewater infrastructure.



From it, the USACE Justice 40 initiative sprang into action for civil works programs to focus on improving outreach and access to information and resources, maximize the reach of programs to benefit disadvantaged communities, update policies relevant to remove any disproportionate impacts to disadvantaged communities, and more.



USACE Justice 40 involves priority actions on Tribal Partnership Program, Planning Assistance to the States, floodplain management services, coastal storm risk management, and more.



Baltimore District ecologist, Juliet Healy, detailed some ways the planning division is moving forward with other divisions.



“We’re working with program managers on a mapping effort to determine potential outreach strategies to underserved communities as part of the district’s EJ strategic plan,” said Healy.



The Baltimore District EJ strategic plan touches six states and the District of Columbia, an approximate 64,000 square-mile area.



Army Col. Estee Pinchasin, USACE, Baltimore District commander, calls the strategic plan, formation of the working group, and its continued progress a true measure of commitment.



“For me, every day is a good day knowing I have some of the best and brightest people in this district who want to make a difference in these critical ways,” Pinchasin said. “The difference they make today will impact the many future successes in environmental justice that follow.”

