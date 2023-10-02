Master Sergeant Annette Simon Parker promotion ceremony to Sergeant Major at the Pentagon Hall of Heroes, Washington D.C. on October 3, 2023. The ceremony was hosted by Major General Duane R. Miller, Provost Marshal General.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 15:43
|Story ID:
|455185
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sergeant Annette Simon Parker promotion ceremony., by SPC John Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
