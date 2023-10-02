Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sergeant Annette Simon Parker promotion ceremony.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Story by Spc. John Garcia 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Master Sergeant Annette Simon Parker promotion ceremony to Sergeant Major at the Pentagon Hall of Heroes, Washington D.C. on October 3, 2023. The ceremony was hosted by Major General Duane R. Miller, Provost Marshal General.

