Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Activation in Vicenza, Italy

SEMBACH, Germany — On Oct. 11, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment will activate at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy.



Charlie Battery 1-57 will bolster Air Defense Artillery capabilities, operating in direct support of the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne). Their mission is to eliminate, neutralize, or deter low-altitude aerial threats, encompassing unmanned aerial systems, rotary wing, and fixed-wing aircraft. These capabilities play a crucial role in safeguarding the 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s ground forces during their operations.



The activation of Charlie Battery 1-57 follows the prior activations of its parent unit, the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and the establishment of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade.



The planned expansion of U.S. Army air defense capabilities in Europe has been in the works for some time. This announcement was made by U.S. President Joe Biden during the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, in June 2022.



This modernization is crucial for addressing emerging threats and maintaining air defense superiority in a rapidly changing operational environment. The addition of the new 1-57 short-range air defense regiment under the 52D ADA BDE significantly strengthens the United States' contribution to ground-based air defense within the European Command (EUCOM) region.



For more information, please contact 10th AAMDC Public Affairs via email at usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.10aamdc.pao@army.mil or visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/10AAMDC



