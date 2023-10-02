American of Art University Hosts E-Sports Tournament

SAN FRANCISCO -- The American of Art University hosts an E-sports tournament as part of ongoing events for San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), Oct. 3, 2022



Numerous U.S. Navy Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen from various commands participated in the tournament to showcase their skills during the event near the Fisherman’s Wharf district.



“It’s a fun event, we also invite civilians such as students from the university to join the teams and pair up with military members,” Michael Witzel said, Director of E-Sports for the Academy of Arts University. “We love supporting not only veterans but also active-duty members who come here, it’s always great to interact with the military members and to give a fun thing for them to enjoy while they’re in San Francisco.”



The game played during the tournament was Super Smash Bros Ultimate which consisted of several two-person teams with each team battling against the other branch of service and the top teams at the end of the night will have a chance to compete against one another to see which team/branch is the best.



E-sports have been rising throughout the Naval community. The U.S. Navy turned to e-sports in 2020 as they were setting up their first team that year. The team “Goats and Glory play various video games, including League of Legends, Valorant, Halo, Call of Duty and several other games. The Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) also hosted several e-sports tournaments throughout the years.



U.S. Navy Operation Specialist 3rd Class Nathanial Brown, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), participated in the tournament as he was put against the U.S. Marines and Coast Guard.



“E-sports contributes to the welfare of the Sailors," Browm said. "MWR puts on an event in the mess decks inside the ship and we all come out to play games. It gives everyone a time to break away from their routine of work and have fun. We all come together to have fun and play some games. Some people start commentating on the games in the background and we all have a good time.”



For more information, please visit the San Francisco Fleet Week web site at

www.fleetweeksf.org.

