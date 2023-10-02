Indiana National Guard spouses take to the air to support their soldiers

Photo By Sgt. Hannah Clifton | Angie Johnson, wife of Chief Warrant Officer 5 Doug Johnson with the 38th Combat...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Hannah Clifton | Angie Johnson, wife of Chief Warrant Officer 5 Doug Johnson with the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade, Headquarters Company, and Brianne Taylor, wife of Capt. Amos Taylor, 1st Battalion, 376th Aviation Regiment, C. Troop commander, wave at the camera before taking their spouse orientation flight in a UH-72 Saturday, September 9, 2023 in Shelbyville, Indiana. Spouse orientation flights are an opportunity for families to witness and participate in the activities that their loved ones perform while on duty. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade hosted a spouse orientation flight event at their flight facility in Shelbyville and Gary, Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 9.



Spouse orientation flights are an opportunity for families to witness and participate in the activities that their loved ones perform while on duty.



“Our soldiers and their families are our greatest resource,” said Lt. Col. Scott Oden, the Indiana National Guard’s director of aviation and safety. “Conducting spouse orientation flights is one small way for our organization to say thank you to the families of our soldiers for the sacrifices they make every day their soldiers are away on deployment or for training.”



The orientation flights help strengthen the support families have for their Guardsmen while showcasing the skills and professionalism their soldiers possess. The event demonstrates to families the significant impact Hoosier Guardsmen and the Indiana National Guard have on local communities, state, nation and world in missions at home and overseas.