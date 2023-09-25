Hispanic Heritage Month at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Sept. 28, 2023) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay service members and personnel held a commemoration for National Hispanic Heritage Month at The Anchor on Sept. 28, 2023.



National Hispanic Heritage Month is a cultural observance recognized Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year that provides an opportunity to showcase and honor the many contributions Hispanic Americans have made to the Defense Department and the nation.



NSA Souda Bay’s Multicultural Committee coordinated the event, during which Sailors with Hispanic origins discussed their cultural heritage.

Command Master Chief Rafael P. Barney, NSA Souda Bay, recalled the achievements of fellow Hispanic Americans, including Frank Rubio, who broke the record for longest continuous space flight by an American, and Gen. Angela Salinas, first Hispanic woman to become a Marine Corps General.



“Why are we making history?” Barney posed to the audience, composed mostly of Sailors. “Because of the hard work our parents and grandparents put in to provide a better opportunity for their offspring. That circle of life lives on.”



Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Samuel Miro, NSA Souda Bay, from Miami, Fla., discussed the significance of his Cuban heritage.



“Being a Cuban Hispanic is a rich tapestry of culture, history and identity,” said Miro. “Rooted in the vibrant Caribbean island of Cuba, the heritage encompasses a fusion of Spanish, African and indigenous influences.”



Culinary Specialist 1st Class Wesley J. Riggs, NSA Souda Bay, discussed his upbringing as a Mexican American.



“Being Mexican-American is a unique and multilayered identity that carries a rich blend of cultures, histories and experiences,” said Riggs.



“It’s an identity that bridges two worlds, offering both challenges and opportunities. At its core, being Mexican-American is a celebration of cultural diversity.”



Logistics Specialist 1st Class Luis Murguia, NSA Souda Bay, shared his personal experience migrating from Lima, Peru, and his decision to enlist.

“I had the opportunity to immigrate to the U.S. about 17 years ago,” said Murguia. “I was working in New York, back and forth through the restaurants, when I decided to join the U.S. Navy for a better future and better opportunities. The U.S. Navy has made me a stronger and better person.”



The presentation concluded with a cake-cutting and the Minoan Taverna prepared a special menu in honor of the observance.



NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. For more information, visit us at www.cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 05:58 Story ID: 454957 Location: GR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hispanic Heritage Month at NSA Souda Bay, by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.