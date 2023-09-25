USS John Finn Changes Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 20, 2023) -- Cmdr. Matthew Hays was relieved by Cmdr. Earvin Taylor as commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a ceremony onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 20.



During his tenure as commanding officer, Cmdr. Hays oversaw significant achievements for John Finn. Notably, the ship’s second patrol of the 7th Fleet areas of operations, participating in a series of critical exercises and operations, including Tenacious Trident, an SSBN escort, multiple tri-lateral BMD exercises, and carried out successful prosecution of TG121/337.



Reflecting on his time in command, Hays praised the dedicated service members of John Finn.



"John Finn has performed with boldness and passion since joining the greyhounds of the 7th Fleet and lives up to her motto of 'Stand Fast and Fight,’” said Hays. “This is a testament to the remarkable service members who comprise her crew, and it's an honor to serve alongside them. The lethal combat team on John Finn stands at the ready in support of the United States, our allies, and a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Hays was honored with the Meritorious Service Award for his exceptional achievements and will proceed to his next tour of duty at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii.



Taylor spoke highly of Hay’s impact on the ship's success. "Cmdr. Hay's leadership played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for lasting triumphs and ensuring the holistic growth of our Sailors,” he said. “We are committed to upholding his legacy of excellence as we hold the USS JOHN FINN and its crew in the highest esteem."



Taylor assumes command of John Finn after previously serving as Commanding Officer of USS PATRIOT (MCM 7). His naval journey began in Annapolis, Maryland where he attended the United States Naval Academy and commissioned in 2007, holding a Bachelor of Science in General Science and a master’s degree in Systems Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2013.



Hays embarked on his Navy career in 2003 when he commissioned through the NROTC program upon graduation from Miami University, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business. He later earned a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Rochester through the Executive Development Program and a Master’s of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.



John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71. CTF 71 exercises tactical control of assigned surface ships to oversee presence operations, standing theater security missions and multilateral exercises with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. CTF 71 harnesses the surface force's full spectrum of operational capabilities to execute 7th Fleet missions and defend national interests.

