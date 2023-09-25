NETCOM hosts Fort Huachuca’s Hispanic Heritage Observance

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) hosted the Fort Huachuca Hispanic Heritage Month observance on Sept. 27 at the Greely Hall Auditorium.



National Hispanic Heritage Month, recognized from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, provides the U.S. Army a platform to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans to the Army and our nation. This month, NETCOM joins the nation and the Army in honoring the generations of Hispanic Americans, who have influenced and enriched our nation and society. The theme for 2023 is: “Todos somos, somos uno: we are all, we are one.”



The observance began with a video showcasing the many talents Latinos and Hispanics bring to the NETCOM and the greater Fort Huachuca military and civilian communities. In addition, the extensive cultural diversity from throughout the Hispanic world was vividly portrayed on screen in the form of music, song and dance along with the unique culinary Latino dishes found throughout Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean.



Amplifying this year’s Fort Huachuca Hispanic Heritage message was guest speaker, NETCOM Adjutant General, Lt. Col. Mayra I. Diaz.



Diaz is a native of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua Mexico, who came to the United States with her parents at the age of nine and would later enlist in the Army in 1999. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Adjutant General Corps in 2003.



As Diaz addressed the audience at Greely Hall, she conveyed her family’s desire to progress, ‘something we all share,’ she added.



“You, like my parents, made certain sacrifices, like leaving your family behind. Especially knowing that you might have to miss some important holidays and celebrations with your family,” Diaz said.



Likewise, Diaz talked about her definition of achieving the ‘American Dream,’ and her unique passion for life and her strong desire to give something back. Conferring Diaz said, she wanted to give back to this country for providing her the opportunity to go to school and follow her passion in obtaining a college degree.



“I joined the Army when I was 17, and I remember when I was a kid I couldn’t wait to grow up and pay taxes; yes, I’m not joking,” Diaz said.



“I realized I had achieved the American Dream, when I became a U.S. Citizen. I remember it was a proud moment to take the oath-of-citizenship and raise the American flag with honor.,” Diaz said.



Although born in Mexico, Diaz is very proud of her roots and her heritage. She highlighted she is equally proud to be an American and especially proud to be an American Soldier!



According to Diaz, her contributions and value as an American Soldier were best exemplified, when she was chosen to lead a mission to hand carry eleven U.S. Citizen packets from Camp Taji, Iraq to Kuwait. Despite the dangers of improvised explosive devices (IED)’s and other combat risks she experienced; Diaz remains grateful she was chosen to accomplish this mission.



“The Army felt this was quite a significant event for these Soldiers! I remember being so proud and feeling honored to be able to do that mission,” Diaz said.



As Diaz concluded her remarks, she talked about her combat zone experiences in Iraq with her fellow Americans and fellow Hispanics, emphasizing how we should value patriotism, our heritage and our customs. She also addressed how we must respect each other, something she learned as child from her grandmother and how our differences and similarities make us strong.



“I am also very thankful that in the military we have the freedom to express ourselves. For example, while deployed to Iraq, I was able to continue to celebrate my heritage. Although it’s hard to believe, we had music and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) events [overseas] that let us celebrate our roots,” Diaz said.



In conclusion, Diaz quoted Jennifer Lasko from the U.S. Department of the Treasury; “A pesar de nuestras diferencias, somos uno—[despite our differences, we are one,] Somos la misma gente, somos la misma voz—[we are one people, we are one voice!]"



The Fort Huachuca Hispanic Heritage observance ended with a Latin musical interlude lead by Chief Warrant Officer 5 Luis Lebron, NETCOM G-3 Senior Technical Advisor and his band, locally recognized as Luis Lebron and his Latin Experiment Band. Likewise, Hispanic dishes and culinary delights were then served to the audience as they departed the Greely Hall Auditorium making for a very delightful and culturally savoring event!



“Our heritage and our customs are what motivate us. Whether it is food, music or a heritage event. I always say that music and food always bring people together,” Diaz said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.02.2023 18:52 Story ID: 454947 Location: FORT HUACHUCA-SIERRA VISTA AIRPORT, AZ, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETCOM hosts Fort Huachuca’s Hispanic Heritage Observance, by Enrique Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.