Goodfellow emergency responders and local partners team up for training

Photo By Airman 1st Class Madison Collier | Alan Hebert, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, navigates around a smoky environment during the Rescue Task Force course of the Threat Suppression Inc. exercise, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sep. 21, 2023. Participants in this practical exercise entered a building with various lighting conditions as well as fog to perform a search and rescue. Members of the 17th Security Forces Squadron, the 17th CES fire department, and local Tom Green County Sheriff's Office officers participated in a week of classroom and practical exercises to prepare them for real world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Service members and first responders from Goodfellow Air Force Base joined forces with local law enforcement officers from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office for an intensive week-long training exercise aimed at enhancing their preparedness for real-world scenarios, Sept. 18-22.



The week-long training exercise was divided into classroom and practical exercises to ensure an understanding of essential concepts and techniques. Classroom sessions provided the participants with theoretical knowledge, while the practical exercises allowed them to apply these skills in controlled environments, simulating real-world scenarios. The diversity of training exercises ensured all aspects of their respective roles were covered, making this exercise truly comprehensive.



Participants had the opportunity to learn from subject matter experts and share experiences. Threat Suppression Inc. provided numerous training which included their Active Shooter Rescue Task Force and Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training courses.



“It unifies our operations regarding active-shooter incidents. It brings both of us together and allows us to know each other's roles,” said Kevin Cotton, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief. “These opportunities build our knowledge, skills and abilities if something like this were to happen.”



Members from the Goodfellow Fire Department and the 17th Security Forces Squadron, alongside the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, demonstrated unity and preparedness are essential in times of crisis. This joint training exercise has strengthened the bonds between these organizations, ensuring they can continue to provide effective and efficient responses to protect the base and its surrounding community.



As our military and local law enforcement agencies join forces in service, this collaboration highlights the unwavering commitment to keeping our community safe and unifying the efforts of those who stand ready to protect and serve.