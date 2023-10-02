Team Moody celebrates Diversity Day

Team Moody held its annual Diversity Day event at the George W. Bush Air Park on Sept. 29, 2023.

More than 200 people attended the event that celebrates and informs Airmen about many different cultures through education stations, interactive performances and cultural food samples.

During the event, guest speaker Sebrena Jackson, University of Alabama Associate Dean of Educational Program and Student Services, spoke to Team Moody on the importance of diversity within an organization and how to better connect with members of different backgrounds.

“The work that you do day in and day out will be a key component that will help you to achieve the goals that will prepare the force, that will support the force and strengthen the families that are here,” said Jackson, who holds a doctorate in philosophy, social work policy and administration.

Each year, Diversity Day concentrates on different aspects of cultural outreach and learning through various themes that allow military members to learn from one another in a more focused environment. This year's theme was “Expanding our Horizons; Uniting through Heritage, History and Diversity in the Air Force.”

“Our differences are what make us unique,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander. “I empower each of you to move beyond merely what the eye sees and get to know what makes your fellow Airmen special. If we better understand those we serve alongside, we can gain an appreciation of other’s unique backgrounds, perspectives and experiences – Only then can those differences be turned into team and individual strengths versus something that divides.”

This event provided Airmen of all backgrounds and cultures more of an understanding of each other, leading to a better working relationship between Airmen positively affecting Moody’s mission as well as the Air Force as a whole.

“Diversity of people brings diversity of thought,” said Master Sgt. Jeremy Stubbs, 23rd Communication Squadron . “People come from different backgrounds, and it's good as supervisors and Airmen to kind of know where people are coming from when they are dealing with various situations.”

The next Diversity Day is scheduled for the fall of 2024, and wing solicitations for volunteers and committee members normally take place in the summer.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 10.03.2023 08:18 Story ID: 454935 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody celebrates Diversity Day, by Amn Cade Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.