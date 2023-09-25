Spook-tacular Pets Can Fetch Shoppers $3,000 in Prizes in Exchange’s Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Photo Contest

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can show off their pet’s spook-tacular...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can show off their pet’s spook-tacular best and win great prizes in the Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Photo Contest. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can show off their pet’s spook-tacular best and win great prizes in the Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Photo Contest.



Through Oct. 31, shoppers worldwide can submit a photo of their pet in costume at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win a share of $3,000 in gift cards. The contest is sponsored by Royal Canin.



Two grand prize winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card while eight runners-up will each receive a $250 Exchange gift card.



“The Exchange is excited to start the Halloween season for shoppers and their pets,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Pets are very much a part of military families, and we’re happy to give them the spotlight for this fun contest.”



No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The contest is open to all eligible Exchange shoppers aged 18 or older. Winners will be notified no later than Nov. 14. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for official contest rules.



Social-media-friendly version: Ring in the spooky season with @shopmyexchange! Show off your pet in their most spook-tacular costume in the Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Photo Contest for a chance at a share of $3,000 in Exchange gift cards. Enter through Oct. 31 at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2vr



