Patrols Essential to Survival of "Lost Battalion" (2-7 OCT 1918)

by Michael E. Bigelow, INSCOM Command Historian



2-7 OCTOBER 1918

From 2 to 7 October 1918, 34-year-old Maj. Charles Whittlesey of the 308th Infantry used patrols to keep himself and his “Lost Battalion” situationally aware of the German forces who had surrounded his troops on a heavily wooded slope in the Argonne Forest. For five days, the tired and hungry soldiers making these patrols showed exceptional determination and bravery in venturing toward the enemy.



Although referred to as the “Lost Battalion,” Whittlesey’s force was not a battalion. Instead, the force, built around Whittlesey’s own 1st Battalion and Capt. George McMurtry’s 2d Battalion, consisted of six infantry companies and two machine gun platoons. Later it would be joined by Capt. Nelson Holderman’s Company K, 307th Infantry. Nor was it at any time lost. On the afternoon of 2 October, Whittlesey found a seam in the German lines, and reached its objective along the Binarville-La Viergette Road by evening. Sending his position back to regimental headquarters by pigeon, Whittlesey had his doughboys dig in along the slope just south of the road. Unfortunately, neither the French to the west nor the Americans to the east advanced, allowing the Germans to envelop and then surround Whittlesey’s force. For the next five days and four nights, the isolated Americans defended their pocket against German attacks.



Almost as soon as he reached his objective, Whittlesey began sending patrols out. Initially, these patrols’ mission was to assist follow-on companies forward. Failing that, they did report Germans were on either flank. One patrol captured a prisoner who reported his company of seventy men had moved up by truck during the night. Other scouts discovered the position of a trench mortar that started to shell the American’s pocket. Scouts then reported seeing and hearing Germans filtering around in the pocket’s flanks. When the scouts and patrols were driven in, Whittlesey knew the Germans were preparing to attack. At 1700, they attacked. Forewarned, doughboy rifle and machine gun fire defeated the attack.



This pattern continued for the next five days. As Captain Holderman noted, Whittlesey followed a “usual routine of sending out patrols.” Detecting preparations for German attacks, these patrols allowed Whittlesey and his officers to prepare to best meet the expected onslaught. By 5 October, the isolated doughboys were exhausted and hungry, so the American leaders welcomed any warning. As the defense continued, “it was with great difficulty,” one report stated, “that enough men could be found with sufficient strength for patrol and outpost duty.” Yet, men continued to step forward to patrol.



For their efforts to keep their battalions informed, two doughboys received Distinguished Service Crosses. Early in the battle, Sgt. Raymond G. Blackburn, a 26-year-old New Yorker, volunteered and led one patrol. As he was returning to report to 2d Lt. Gordon L. Schenck, his company commander, he realized one of his soldiers had become separated from the patrol. Blackburn rushed back, rescued the soldier, and killed two enemy soldiers in the process. Two days later, Major Whittlesey directed Cpl. Holgar Peterson to take a patrol and work its way across the ravine to reach the rest of the 308th Infantry. Peterson’s group bumped into a German patrol whereby Peterson killed all three members before German machine gun fire forced his patrol back into the pocket. Although unsuccessful in making it through to American lines, Peterson was able to report the woods to the south were thick with Germans. Corporal Peterson repeatedly volunteered for dangerous patrol duty; he was killed in the last German attack on the “Lost Battalion” on 7 October.



The exceptional leadership and tactical skills of Major Whittlesey and Captains McMurtry and Holderman (all three would be awarded the Medal of Honor) played a large role in the successful defense in the Argonne Forest. However, just as important was the bravery and determination of men like Sergeant Blackburn and Corporal Peterson who put themselves in harm’s way to keep their leaders informed.



----

