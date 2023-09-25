Walter Reed’s Recipe for Celebrating National Health Care Foodservices Workers Week

Photo By James Black | Walter Reed's Cafe 8901 staff leaders pose during National Health Care Foodservices...... read more read more Photo By James Black | Walter Reed's Cafe 8901 staff leaders pose during National Health Care Foodservices Week, an annual observance taking place during the first week in October to honor health care food and nutrition professionals in self-operated facilities. see less | View Image Page

When you arrive at Café 8901, the epicurean center of fine dining at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center – located on the ground floor of Building 9 - you’ll be met by the nurturing aroma of home-styled cooking and warm smiles from a staff that takes pride in its culinary craft.



Showing Gratitude to Those Who Keep Us Well-Nourished



It’s a pleasure honoring our dining staff during Heath Care Foodservice Workers Week, an annual celebration taking place during the first full week in October.



“My father was the original foodie in my family, and he sparked my interest in cooking and grilling,” shared retired U.S. Army reservist Gerald Cooke, who relishes creating stout deli sandwiches stacked with flavor. Cooke lived in Germany for 25-years and enjoys exchanging recipes and vignettes with customers during the lunch rush.



U.S. Army Maj. Asia Nakakura, the deputy director of the Nutrition Services Department, indicated Walter Reed ‘s food operations feed about 4,000 people a day Monday through Friday, providing nearly round-the-clock service.



Nutrition Matters



Café 8901’s dieticians and chefs conduct menu meetings, review customer satisfaction surveys, and stay abreast of the best practices in the food and beverage industry. The goal is to provide patients and patrons with an array of delicious, nutritious food choices in an atmosphere that gives diners a “time-out” before they “time-in” to the balance of their day.



The most popular food stations inside Café 8901 include the World Bistro, Fit and Flavorful, the Chef’s Table, and the Grille. But, if you’re craving an amazing salad or a pizza with all your favorite toppings, our staff has got you covered Nakakura confided.



“Our menus are more diverse than what you might find in other military settings,” said Kevin Lamont Moses, Sr., a nutritionist who customizes meal plans for diabetics, seniors, and other patients with dietary preferences.



Elevating Customer Care



Rodney Patton, a foodservice manager overseeing cooks and chefs, is particularly proud of Café 8901’s Fit and Playful food station - where most entrees have fewer than 1800 calories. “For in-patients, meals may be ordered, prepared and delivered in the span of 30 to 40 minutes, rivaling the speed of some of the best hotels in the region,” shared Patton.



One relative newcomer to Café 8901 is Lloyd Longshore, a veteran of 13-years with the Navy Systems Department. “Walter Reed’s patients and staff should expect great customer service, and we’re here to make that happen.” When he’s at home, Longshore said he enjoys making tacos with his wife, or baking sweetbreads on weekend mornings.



“But when I’m at Walter Reed, I look forward to heading to the Caribbean Bar on Friday’s,” Longshore shared – already primed to layer his plate with Cuban flavored shredded chicken - drizzled with cilantro sauce, accompanied by delicious black beans, and paired with savory sauteed rice.



Breakfast: The Most Important Meal of the Day



Wynette Rodney, a breakfast enthusiast, arrives at Walter Reed early in the morning, determined to cook breakfast for those who enjoy sipping coffee while devouring her meticulously prepared and flavorful meals.

“So, my hidden superpower here is that I’m an Army Reservist, and I like how food can fuel your body and feed your soul,” shared Rodney – confident that the meals she prepares will be the highlight of someone’s day.



Cultivating Community During the Holiday Season



Rodney enjoys sharing her homemade zucchini bread and pancakes with coworkers during the holiday season, passing her culinary skills on to her daughter who will keep her breakfast traditions alive for others to sample.

Walter Reed’s foodservice teams say they especially look forward to preparing Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for patients and patrons, spreading good cheer to those who have served their country.