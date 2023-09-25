Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Fall colors 2023 at Trout Falls in Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    Fall colors 2023 at Trout Falls in Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A fall colors scene of Trout Falls on the La Crosse River in the Pine View Recreation...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fall colors scenes of Trout Falls on the La Crosse River in the Pine View Recreation Area are shown Sept. 25, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.

    See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation.

    In 2023, the recreation area celebrated 51 years in use and the area is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

