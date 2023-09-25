"A Day in the Life" hosts Cochise County and Tucson Students

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz - The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) and Fort Huachuca, in coordination with the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) held the quarterly “A Day in the Life” event to introduce students from across Cochise County to various military activities, opportunities, and occupations Sept. 29.

More than 30 students from across the Cochise County school district were offered the opportunity to experience daily situations and scenarios that Soldiers would experience during their time stationed at Fort Huachuca. These opportunities included the basics of the Army Combat Fitness Test, obstacle course, Engagement Skills Trainer, and eating in a military dining facility.

The morning began with students engaging in a physical fitness session with the USAICoE drill sergeants and 111th Military Intelligence Brigade Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) team and was followed by a static display at Chaffee Field.

The static display was a demonstration of the multiple job occupations offered by the Army. Students had the chance to watch a military working dog training demonstration as well as see an Unmanned Aircraft system from 2nd Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment and a joint light tactical vehicle, or a JLTV.

Lt. Col. Adam Forrest, USAICoE’s Chief of Operations, Plans and Training (G-3), spoke to the students about his military experience and the opportunities that he has experienced through his time in the Army, “We all play a different role and each one of those roles are what combine to make the Army so great and make us the best Army in the world. Today is not just about combat arms. I want to show that there are a lot of incredible jobs that happen in support of combat-based jobs that make this Army great.”

Ethian Sosa, from Douglas High School, said he enjoyed the static display and the opportunity to learn more about his field of interest, combat medicine. He also said he was looking forward to both the personal and professional development he would gain with enlisting in the military.

Lucia Cota, also from Douglas High School, said she really enjoyed, “being challenged in the workouts. The running and sprints were really fun and challenging.” She is also looking to join the medical field and is eager to have the Army to push her and keep her motivated through her studies.

