From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded MIG GOV LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, an $8,130,577, firm-fixed-price task order (N4008523F6799), under previously awarded, multiple award construction contract (N40085-23-D-0036) for parking lot improvement to Building X-132, onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.



Work will be performed at Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2024.



Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,130,577 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This task order was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov and Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment websites, with five offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 15:16 Story ID: 454707 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Task Order to Previously Awarded Contract for Parking Lot Improvements onboard Naval Station Norfol, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.