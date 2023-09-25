IWTC Monterey Hosts Inaugural Career Symposium for Future Cryptologic Language Analysts

Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey hosted its first-ever Advanced...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey hosted its first-ever Advanced Technical Language and Career Mentorship Symposium for Cryptologic Technician Interpretive (CTI) rating, at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFLC) in Monterey, Calif. see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Chief Caitlin Chama



MONTEREY, Calif. – In an initiative aimed at shaping future linguists within the Cryptologic Technician Interpretive (CTI) rating, Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey hosted its first-ever Advanced Technical Language and Career Mentorship Symposium at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFLC) in Monterey, Calif.



The event focused on equipping Sailors on the path to becoming CTIs with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed career decisions, acquire post-language acquisition training awareness, and learn to effectively manage their future careers.



Seaman Cody Scott, a current student at the Russian-language schoolhouse, described the event as a “really interesting and a cool way to see all the different opportunities while getting more information on how many doors could open up to you in the future.”



The symposium, which took place August 4, 2023, prompted the gathering of subject matter experts and CTI rating stakeholders from various programs across the fleet, offering a comprehensive overview of the latest initiatives within the Cryptologic Language Analyst community.



Seaman Noah Pennington, another Russian schoolhouse student, expressed excitement for joining the rating.



“I think the opportunity to work with world class translators, world class linguists, and being able to throw myself into what I already really enjoy in a professional environment is such a great opportunity,” said Pennington. “Seeing that there are a lot more opportunities here gives me even more programs and career paths that I’m interested in and excites me.”



Among the CTIs who participated in the symposium were those currently serving in programs and positions critical to the Information Warfare community, including Tactical Information Operations (TIO), Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), White House Communications Agency (WHCA), Navy Information Operations Detachment (NIOD) Jacksonville, Military Language Analyst Program (MLAP), and the CTI Junior Detailer.



Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Jonathan Williams, who represented the DTRA program, gave his perspective of the symposium as a presenter.



“I thought it was really fantastic, I wish we had something similar when I went through the basic course,” said Williams.



After the initial program briefs, each subject matter experts conducted breakout sessions allowing students an opportunity to ask specific questions about their respective programs. Williams was impressed with the interest he received in during the question and answer session after the session.



“It was interesting that I got so many questions that I didn’t get while I was briefing to all the students,” said Williams. “All of the questions were relevant, and I was happy with the number of Sailors that came up afterwards.”



The organizer of the symposium, Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Jason Noble, reflected on the day’s activities positively.



“I think the presenters were really invested in relaying their knowledge to the students, and I think it definitely opened their eyes to what they can do in the Navy,” said Noble. “This event serves as a testament to IWTC Monterey’s commitment to Sailor character and professional development, retaining talent, and setting a high standard for mentorship and education within the ranks.”



As the Sailors who attended the symposium return to their respective language studies, their leaders hope they carry with them a greater understanding of the CTI rating community and future opportunities available to them globally.