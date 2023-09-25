ASC celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

By Kelly Haertjens, ASC Public Affairs



From sweet to bittersweet, U. S. Army Sustainment Command celebrated National Hispanic Heritage Month in multiple ways.



The festivities kicked off Sept. 6 with a tres leche cake cutting featuring ASC commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Wilson, Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Escobedo, and Escobedo's wife, Lydia. ASC Civilians and Soldiers enjoyed a slice of cake together.



A potluck was also held later in the month Sept. 21 with various Hispanic foods, including tacos, for attendees to eat.



However, one of the most impactful recognitions took place with the presentation of a documentary from two local filmmakers.



The documentary, titled "An Infantryman from Hero Street," tells the story of Pvt. Joseph Sandoval, a Soldier that was killed during World War II in a counterattack near the Elbe River in Schonebeck, Germany. The historical documentary covers Sandoval's life from birth to the legacy he left behind after his death. The film is the fourth in a series of eight produced by local filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle.



Information was gathered from hundreds of letters that the men and their families exchanged as well as using local history resources.



“I’ve had the great honor to read some of the letters they sent back home,” Kelly Rundle explained to the audience before the premiere. He went on to explain that they tried to incorporate as much information from the letters as they could into the films.



“All served their country. All paid the ultimate sacrifice.”



The 27-minutes long viewing was a sobering reminder of what many families sacrificed during World War II, particularly so many from Hero Street in Silvis, Illinois. Six men from the block-and-a-half section lost their lives in World War II with another two being killed in the Korean War, more than any other street in America. Over 150 people living on Hero Street have served in the military since Mexican-American immigrants settled there in 1929.



In addition to Pvt. Sandoval, films have been made or are being made about Soldiers Tony Pompa, Frank Sandoval, William Sandoval, Claro Solis, Peter Masias, Joseph Gomez and John S. Munos.



After the film was shown, viewers were given the opportunity to ask the Rundles any questions about the process, the film, and the story itself. One viewer asked why they decided to tell the story and what the reaction was from family members of the Hero Street subjects.



“I think when we started out, people wondered why two Caucasians wanted to tell this story,” Tammy Randle explained. “I think they quickly realized we were just very interested in the story.”



While National Hispanic Heritage Month officially runs through Oct. 15, the festivities at ASC did wrap up with the documentary screening Sept. 26.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 22:16 Story ID: 454634 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASC celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.