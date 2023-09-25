Goodfellow hosts annual Jacobson Ruck

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

On Wednesday, September 28, 2005, an improvised explosive device hit a vehicle in southern Iraq. At the age of 21, Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson, 17th Security Forces Squadron defender, paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting her country.



The 17th SFS hosted their annual ruck to commemorate Jacobson at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 28.



“Jacobson volunteered,” said Staff Sgt. Evan Adkins, 17th Security Forces Squadron resource protection noncommissioned officer in charge. “She knew the dangers, but she still volunteered and that’s bravery. It's important to remember our job is not easy and it’s not safe, but we are in the military, and it’s our job to lay down our life to protect the people of this base and the citizens of the United States.”



Jacobson was the first security forces Airman and the first female service member to die in the line of duty supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom. Her bravery has since been memorialized at multiple bases all over the world.



“Today, we do this ruck to remember her legacy of service and the way she served with honor and dignity,” said Maguinness. “As we get ready to make the walk down to the Jacobson gate, the gate that bears her name, let’s take a moment to reflect on her and the various service members from all of our branches that have given the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom and protection of the Constitution of the United States.”

