    Lyster hosts Remembrance Walk

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Story by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    In recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, staff from the Behavioral Health Department at Lyster Army Health Clinic brought together members of the Fort Novosel community for a Remembrance Walk on September 27. The walk provided an opportunity to join together as a community in raising awareness on suicide prevention, remembering those who were lost to suicide, provide support and resources, and build connections with one another.

    If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988Lifeline.org.
    988 connects you with a trained crisis counselor who can help.
    Learn about behavioral health resources at https://lyster.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Health

    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 16:31
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US 
