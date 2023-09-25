Corps seeks comments on wastewater project in Ogilvie, Minnesota

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on the draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for the Ogilvie, Minnesota, Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvement Project in Kanabec County, Minnesota.



The project will improve the wastewater treatment facility by replacing the existing trickling filter with an activated sludge process consisting of two aeration basins and two final clarifiers. In particular, the project will include new aeration basins, final clarifiers, site piping improvements, electrical system, influent pumps and piping, sludge drying beds and the replacement of disinfection equipment. The project will provide more reliable and stable service and is anticipated to result in the facility meeting the limits for phosphorus and mercury.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following a 30-day public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: http://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. The Corps is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments on the draft EA should be submitted no later than Oct. 27. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to Amanda Goldstein, Corps biologist, at 651-290-5006 or Amanda.c.goldstein@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101-1678.



All comments received will be made available to the public to include the possibility of being posted on a publicly accessible website. Individuals are requested not to include personal privacy information, such as home addresses or home phone numbers, in their comments, unless they do not object to such information being made available to the public.



St. Paul District’s goal is to seek balance and synergy among human development and natural systems by designing economic and environmentally friendly solutions that reinforce one another. The environmental programs focus on the key areas of ecosystem preservation, restoration and protection.

