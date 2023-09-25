Military Sealift Command Honors National Hispanic Heritage Month

NORFOLK, Va. (September 28, 2023)—Civilian teammates and service members assigned to Military Sealift Command gathered virtually for a special observance held in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 28.



Each year the Department of Defense, along with the rest of the Nation, recognizes the important contributions and rich culture of Hispanic Americans.



“This year’s theme is ‘Todos Somos, Somos Uno: We Are All, We Are One.’ The theme reflects the diversity inherent within the Hispanic community, as well as the strength that comes with unity,” said Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Tina Rivera, Mistress of Ceremonies for MSC’s NHHM special observance. “Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.”

NHHM coincides with important dates in many communities and encompasses independence days for several Latin American countries.



“Sept. 15 was chosen as the starting point for the celebration because it is the anniversary of independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua,” Rivera added. “In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively. Hispanic Heritage Month began as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 when President Lyndon Johnson signed the observance into law to cover a 30-day period. It was enacted into law on 17 August 1988, by the approval of Public Law 100-402.”



NHHM is the only Department of Defense cultural observance that always spans over multiple months.



Neil Lichtenstein, Military Sealift Command Deputy Director of Ship Management provided remarks at the special observance.



“We’d like to recognize the significant contributions of Hispanic Americans throughout history to help the United States attain and remain a cornerstone for democracy, civil rights and security around the world,” said Lichtenstein. “The Hispanic community represents so many things, many cultures, many skin colors, many points of view. And yet we are together as one community, one people and one vision.”



This month the Department of Defense joins the nation in honoring the generations of Hispanic Americans who have influenced and enriched our nation and society.

