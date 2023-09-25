Civil Air Patrol Partnership Slashes Bomber Repair Timeline

Photo By Senior Airman Sophia Robello | Col. Aaron Oliver, Oklahoma Wing Civil Air Patrol commander, talks about the logistics...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sophia Robello | Col. Aaron Oliver, Oklahoma Wing Civil Air Patrol commander, talks about the logistics behind the delivery to attendees at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023. This achievement highlights the dedication and innovative spirit of both civilian and military aviation entities, while also enhancing civil-military partnerships and highlighting an emerging capability within CAP as the Air Force Auxiliary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello) see less | View Image Page

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The Civil Air Patrol and Dyess Air Force Base collaborated to execute the CAP’s first-ever delivery of a critical aircraft part in support of a B-1B Lancer, September 21, 2023. The coordination exemplifies enhanced operational readiness by greatly reducing the time required to source a part for a B-1 in need of repair.





“These parts are of the highest priority – without them, our jets can't get in the air,” said Capt. Chris Ford, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron director of operations. “We rely on our commercial carrier partners to deliver parts, but sometimes they can't meet the need. That's where the volunteers with the CAP can really save the day. These are professional pilots dedicating their personal time to serve their country. This partnership is game-changing.”





This mission underscores the crucial support provided by the Civil Air Patrol in bolstering Air Force Global Strike Command's role in national defense. This achievement displays the dedication and innovative spirit of both civilian and military aviation entities, while also enhancing civil-military partnerships and highlighting an emerging capability within CAP as the Air Force Auxiliary.





“I was a Civil Air Patrol Cadet,” said 2nd Lt. Henry Vaughan, 7th LRS logistics readiness officer. “So to see the CAP support our B-1 fleet and help us deliver combat power from West Texas is incredibly rewarding.”





This historic mission demonstrates the significant contributions of civilian organizations like CAP in strengthening our nation's defense infrastructure. This achievement serves as a beacon of collaboration, innovation and excellence in the aviation community.