NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Multiple Contracts for General Construction Services within the Marine Corps Installations East AOR

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Blue Rock Structures Inc., Pollocksville, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0097); Civil Works Contracting LLC, Wilmington, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0098); Encon Desbuild JV2 LLC, Landover, Maryland (N40085-21-D-0099); Futron Inc., Woodbridge, Virginia (N40085-21-D-0100); Joyce & Associates Inc., Newport, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0101); Military & Federal Construction Co. Inc., Jacksonville, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0102); Rand Enterprises Inc., Newport News, Virginia (N40085-21-D-0104); Reasor-Asturian JV LLC, Pensacola, Florida (N40085-21-D-0105); and WB Brawley Co., Wilmington, North Carolina (N40085-21-D-0106), are awarded a combined-maximum-value $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum cumulative dollar value of their previously-awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award construction contracts for general construction services within the Marine Corps Installations East area of responsibility (AOR). Award of this modification brings the total cumulative maximum dollar value for all nine contracts to $324,000,000.



Work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps installations at various locations including, but not limited to, North Carolina (90 percent), Georgia (3 percent), South Carolina (3 percent), Virginia (3 percent), and other areas of the U.S. (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by September 2024.



No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) and military construction funds.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



