Corps team conducts the official kickoff meeting for the Little Colorado River at Winslow

PHOENIX – Representatives with the City of Winslow, Navajo County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District met Sept. 19 to discuss the Little Colorado River at Winslow Flood-Control project in Winslow, Ariz.



The project received more than $65 million in federal funding in 2022 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – formerly known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – and is being fully funded through design and construction.



“The existing levee system doesn’t provide the flood-risk reduction for which it was designed,” said Michele Bick, LA District project manager. “The agenda encompassed in-depth discussions on work breakdowns by discipline, project schedule, budget considerations and outlined the subsequent steps in our project trajectory.”



About 5,000 people in Winslow – families who live, work and call the area their home – along with critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, nursing homes and utilities, are located within a 100-year flood plain and are at the potential risk of flooding.



This is largest public works project in northeastern Arizona that will help protect thousands of Winslow residents, protect infrastructure, and allow for new industry and construction in the area, according to the Navajo County government’s website.



“I can’t express in words how wonderful this is to myself, our team, the community and our surrounding neighbors,” said Roberta “Birdie” Cano, mayor for the City of Winslow. “This will guide us to the next steps – to the beginning, where we break ground. We have all dreamed about this moment for more than 15 years, and we are so thankful.”

