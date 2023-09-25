Corps team conducts the official kickoff meeting for the Little Colorado River at Winslow

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo By Orville Collins | A portion of the Little Colorado River at Winslow Flood-Control project is pictured in...... read more read more

    WINSLOW, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Story by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    PHOENIX – Representatives with the City of Winslow, Navajo County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District met Sept. 19 to discuss the Little Colorado River at Winslow Flood-Control project in Winslow, Ariz.

    The project received more than $65 million in federal funding in 2022 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – formerly known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – and is being fully funded through design and construction.

    “The existing levee system doesn’t provide the flood-risk reduction for which it was designed,” said Michele Bick, LA District project manager. “The agenda encompassed in-depth discussions on work breakdowns by discipline, project schedule, budget considerations and outlined the subsequent steps in our project trajectory.”

    About 5,000 people in Winslow – families who live, work and call the area their home – along with critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, nursing homes and utilities, are located within a 100-year flood plain and are at the potential risk of flooding.

    This is largest public works project in northeastern Arizona that will help protect thousands of Winslow residents, protect infrastructure, and allow for new industry and construction in the area, according to the Navajo County government’s website.

    “I can’t express in words how wonderful this is to myself, our team, the community and our surrounding neighbors,” said Roberta “Birdie” Cano, mayor for the City of Winslow. “This will guide us to the next steps – to the beginning, where we break ground. We have all dreamed about this moment for more than 15 years, and we are so thankful.”

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 11:32
    Story ID: 454541
    Location: WINSLOW, AZ, US 
    USACE
    Winslow
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Flood Risk Management
    Little Colorado River
    Los Angele District

