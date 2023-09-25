Corps seeks comments on proposed Lac qui Parle spillway repair project

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for a proposed spillway repair project at Lac qui Parle dam in Montevideo, Minnesota.



The proposed repair involves the removal of the existing spillway surface and replacement with a reinforced concrete slab spillway along the entire spillway length. The spillway was overtopped for a prolonged period in 2019 which resulted in significant damage to portions of the spillway. If approved, construction of the proposed alternative would begin in 2024 and conclude in 2025.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following a 30-day public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: http://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx.



Comments on the draft EA should be submitted no later than Oct. 28. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to Lane.A.Richter@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1678.



The Corps of Engineers is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



All comments received will be made available to the public to include the possibility of being posted on a publicly accessible website. Individuals are requested not to include personal privacy information, such as home addresses or home phone numbers, in their comments, unless they do not object to such information being made available to the public.



